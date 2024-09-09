Ponniyin Selvan actor Jayam Ravi announces divorce with wife Aarti: ‘This decision was not made out of…’

Actor Jayam Ravi has remained a notable star in the Tamil film industry. The Ponniyin Selvan star recently dropped a heartbreaking update of his personal life on social media, as he ended his marriage of 15 years with wife Aarti.

Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), Jayam Ravi dropped two picture notes as he revealed to his fans about his and his former wife Aarti’s mutual decision to end their marriage. The couple had gotten married in 2009. For the unversed, Aarti is the daughter of noted television producer, Sujatha Vijayakumar. They are blessed with two sons, Arav and Ayaan.

In his long post on social media, Jayam shared that while this decision was a painful one for him and Aarti, the duo took it only after much consideration. While he did not unveil the exact reason for such a step, he mentioned that it was only based on the best interests of everyone associated with them.

In his post, Jayam Ravi wrote, "After much thought and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Moving further in his note, the actor sought privacy and sensitivity from his fans as well as the media, since he ended a very crucial chapter of his life. Moreover, Jayam also suggested that no one must resort to speculations and rumors in order to comment on his and Aarti's decision to end their marriage.

He penned, "In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private."

Well, rumors about trouble hitting the marriage of Jayam and Aarti had been a constant conjecture for quite some time now. Surprisingly, it was back on June 29, 2024, when Jayam's ex-wife Aarti deleted all pictures with him from her social media account. Such a move left many to wonder if everything was going smoothly between the couple.

For the unversed, Aarti is a successful entrepreneur by profession and a social media influencer as well. While she has never soaked in the same limelight as her Jayam, due to his identity as an actor, she, on the contrary, has made a name for herself in her own merit. She has a robust following on social media.

