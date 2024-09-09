'He wished to celebrate...': Netizens REACT as Jayam Ravi announces divorce with Aarti Ravi ahead of his birthday

Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti have decided to end their marriage after 15 years. In a heartbreaking note on social media, the Ponniyin Selvan actor shared the surprising news just a day before his birthday. He bared his heart out and revealed that it is their mutual decision to go their separate ways, and are keeping in mind each other’s best interests. However, soon enough after the announcement, netizens reacted to this news.

Well, Jayam Ravi and Aarti’s choice to separate and end their marriage is a decision that they made based on reasons best known to them, netizens seem to have several speculative reasons to know why they parted ways. In fact, many have even criticized the two of them.

While one of the netizens commented on how the actor chose to announce this shocking news right a day ahead of his birthday, some others remarked how the reality of marriage is different from what is shown on social media.

Check out the reactions below:

For the unversed, Jayam Ravi got married to Aarti, the daughter of television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar in 2009. The couple are parents to their two sons, Arav and Ayaan. Despite being celebrities, the duo were ardent social media users, who dropped glimpses of their seemingly picture-perfect life.

Earlier today, in an official note on his Twitter account, Jayam Ravi announced the heartbreaking news that he and Aarti are parting ways. He mentioned that such a crucial decision was not taken in haste and was a well-thought and mutual one.

Advertisement

He wrote, “After much thought and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Moreover, he sought privacy from his fans and well-wishers, highlighting the tough time that he has been going through. Jayam also mentioned that people must not pay heed or create any rumors about the reasons surrounding this huge development in his life.

ALSO READ: Vidaamuyarchi actor Ajith Kumar attends high profile wedding in Azerbaijan, his all white look steals the show