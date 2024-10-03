Jr NTR and Nani criticize Telangana minister’s remarks connecting BRS leader to Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce

Telangana minister Konda Surekha’s comment that Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao was the reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce sparked a huge controversy. While the Akkineni family, along with the Kushi actress, called out the minister for her comments, several celebrities from showbiz have also been reacting to the same. Recently, Jr NTR and Nani slammed Konda Surekha for her remarks on their social media handles.

Jr NTR took to his X account and wrote, "Konda Surekha garu, dragging personal lives into politics is a new low. Public figures, especially those in responsible positions like you, must maintain dignity and respect for privacy. It’s disheartening to see baseless statements thrown around carelessly, especially about the film industry."

He further wrote that the industry will not just sit "quietly" while people like her continue to make such baseless allegations. The RRR star concluded by saying that we should respect each other's boundaries and "not normalize such reckless behavior in democratic India."

Check out his post below:

Nani also did not mince his words for the Telangana minister and wrote, "Disgusting to see politicians thinking that they can get away talking any kind of nonsense. When your words can be so irresponsible, it’s stupid of us to expect that you will have any responsibility for your people. It’s not just about actors or cinema."

Nani further mentioned that it is not okay for such respectable people to talk such "utter baseless rubbish" in front of the world. "We all should condemn such practice which will reflect poorly on our society," he concluded.

Check out his post below:

According to a report by the Deccan Herald, Telangana minister Konda Surekha leveled several allegations against BRS leader KTR and linked Naga-Samantha's divorce to him. She went on to say that KTR has ruined the lives of several people in the film industry and used to host rave parties for celebrities.

Responding to such accusations, KTR reportedly sent a legal notice to the minister.

