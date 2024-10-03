‘Baseless and completely ridiculous’: Naga Chaitanya breaks silence over Telangana minister’s comment on his divorce from Samantha

Naga Chaitanya strongly reacted to Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s comment on his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor took to his official Instagram handle and penned a message clarifying his divorce from the actress.

Naga's post read, “The decision of divorce is easily one of the most painful and unfortunate life decisions one has to make. After a lot of thought, a mutual decision was made by me and my former spouse to part ways. It was a decision made in peace, owing to our different life goals and in the interest of moving forward with respect and dignity as two mature adults.”

“However, there have been various baseless and completely ridiculous gossips on the matter so far. I have remained silent all this while out of deep respect for my earlier spouse as well as my family,” the actor further added.

Naga Chaitanya concluded his reaction to the minister’s claims by saying that her comments were not only false but also ridiculous and unacceptable. The actor further added that women should be supported and respected. Moreover, he also said the personal life decisions of celebrities being used for media headlines are shameful.

Check out Naga Chaitanya’s entire post here:

For the uninitiated, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha had recently remarked on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce. The Cabinet Minister said that the BRS party’s working president, KTR, has influenced the Telugu film industry for years and even played a role in Chay and Sam’s separation.

However, the politician’s comment has been criticized and condemned by many celebrities, including Samantha herself and Chay’s father Nagarjuna Akkineni. In an earlier post by Sam, the actress took a dig at the politician for her remarks and said, “My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it.”

Moreover, Nagarjuna also reacted by stating in Telugu, “As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately.”

