Jr NTR’s Devara, his solo release 6 years after RRR, gets censor board certification; THESE four scenes snipped from film

Jr NTR’s highly anticipated release, Devara, has been building up considerable excitement amongst the audiences already. The project includes some prominent faces from across the film industry while the trailer of the Koratala Siva directorial has left fans intrigued as well. And now, days ahead of its release, Devara gets its censor board certification along with four important scenes from the film getting snipped.

As per an official press report issued by the makers of Devara, the film has finally gotten a U/A certification from the censor board, which means it is unrestricted for public viewing but with parental guidance for children under 12 years of age.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, the report stated, “Sparking a tidal wave of excitement, man of masses NTR Jr's Devara: Part 1 (Telugu) has been given the green light to cast off, securing a U/A certificate from the censor board.”

Well, that’s not all to the matter. The censor board certification came along with a twist of imposing a cut to four different yet crucial scenes of the movie. Out of them, three were rather direct representations of violence, such as a character kicking his wife in the stomach, and another character kicking his mother.

The third scene gone under trim reportedly is a five-second shot of a dead character hanging through a sword, and thereafter sliding down through it. The final scene that has been axed includes the scene of Jr NTR riding on a shark.

Advertisement

The censor board has asked to add a disclaimer to the scene by informing that the shark is not real and is made up of CGI graphics, thereby not promoting acts of harm against animals.

For the unversed, Devara has finalized a long run time of 3 hours and 10 minutes, hinting at an unparalleled cinematic experience for the viewers.

Coming to the cast of the film, besides Jr NTR in the lead role, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Other actors include Abhimanyu Singh, Shine Tom Chacko, Meka Srikanth, Chaithra Rai and others.

ALSO READ: Veteran lyricist Gurucharan passes away at 77 due to prolonged illness, actor Mohan Babu offers condolences