Kaathal - The Core OTT release: When and where to watch Mammootty-Jyothika starring Malayalam flick

Kaathal - The Core starring Mammootty in the lead role served as the comeback of Jyothika in Malayalam cinema after many years. The film that was released in theaters back on November 23, 2023, opened to a positive response from critics and was a hit in theaters as well.

The film has finally arrived for streaming from today onwards on Amazon Prime Video for rent but the only thing is that it is currently available for people living in the United States.

Kaathal - The Core OTT release

According to a report by OTTplay, films in South India are usually arriving on OTT platforms over a span of four weeks from their initial release in theaters but the makers of Kaathal have decided to delay the OTT release of the film until it completes more than 50 days in the theaters.

The film has now been released in USA regions for streaming under a rent price with the streaming service to move it into rent-free streaming later on. Those who are eagerly waiting to watch the film in India might have to wait a few more days as the film will be available for streaming soon. However, it is also unclear why Amazon decided to stream the film earlier in US regions prior to its release in India.

More about Kaathal - The Core

Kaathal - The Core starring Mammootty and Jyothika in the leading roles is directed by The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby with a script penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria. The film features the story of a retired bank manager Mathew who decides to contest in the local panchayat elections, only to be shocked by his wife Omana who has filed a divorce case against him citing that he’s a homosexual.

The film focuses on the themes of homosexuality and how contemporary society treats members of the LGBTQ+ community in India. Along with that the film also offers a deep and emotionally intense dramatic premise where the protagonist has to understand his own sexuality and embrace them.

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Sudhi Kozhikode, Pooja Mohanraj, Anagha Maya Ravi, and many more in key roles with music crafted by Mathews Pulickan.

