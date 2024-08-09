Then vs Now: Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognizable in throwback PICS and her massive transformation will leave you in shock

Sobhita Dhulipala has recently made headlines for her engagement with prominent Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. However, she is much more than just a celebrity fiancé; Sobhita has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with a diverse filmography.

For those unfamiliar with her journey, Sobhita began her career in modeling before transitioning to acting. Recently, some of her old photos from her pageant days have resurfaced wherein she looks completely unrecognizable.

Old photos from her pageant days in 2013 have resurfaced, revealing a look drastically different from her current appearance. In these pictures, Sobhita’s facial features are softer and rounder. Her cheeks are fuller, and her facial structure is less defined, with bold smokey eye makeup contrasting against her softer lips. Her eyebrows are thinner, reflecting the beauty trends of that time.

In contrast, Sobhita’s present-day photos showcase a striking transformation. Her facial features are now more defined and sharp, with prominent cheekbones and a sculpted jawline. Her lips appear fuller, and her overall look suggests she may have undergone cosmetic procedures. The contouring and makeup she uses today accentuate her bone structure, giving her face a more angular appearance. Her eyebrows are now thick, well-shaped, and fuller.

The overall transformation from her 2013 pageant days to her current self is shocking and remarkable. Sobhita looks almost unrecognizable in her older photos.

Take a look at the photo below:

Meanwhile, Sobhita is back in the news for her engagement with Naga Chaitanya on August 8. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share some unseen photos from the ceremony.

In the photos, she can be seen beaming with joy while posing with Naga Chaitanya. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting."

Check out the post below:

Naga Chaitanya had earlier married actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, after four years of marriage, the couple called it quits in 2021.

