Vijay Deverakonda keeps his monsoon look simple and comfy in grey pants with basic tee and beanie

Arjun Reddy sensation Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda graced the directors association event in Hyderabad. The Rowdy boy was spotted greeting his fans with a glowing smile on his face. Fans went berserk on social media over their beloved superstar’s humble gesture.

Vijay Devarakonda enchants his admirers with his charm once again

The Dear Comrade actor was papped while entering the event. Devarakonda appeared in his signature beard look, donning a yellow tee, grey trousers, and a stylish pair of shoes.

The superstar was spotted walking casually on his way to the event, causing fans to loudly chant his name. In response, Deverakonda greeted them in his signature style, further captivating his admirers with his charm.

See Deverakonda on his way to the event:

More about Darsaka Sanjeevani Mahotsavam Event

The Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA) organized the Director Sanjeevani Mahotsavam program in Hyderabad to provide health cards and midday meals to the members. Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda served as the chief guest for the event.

Speaking at the event about the directors, the Rowdy Boy pledged his continued support for the Telugu Directors Association. He remarked that as long as he is a member of the film industry, he will continue to support their efforts.

The Family Star actor further added, “We are all dreamers, we are all fighters, and from the bottom of my heart, I hope you all achieve your dreams”

Watch Deverakonda’s kind words at the event:

Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

The Tollywood superstar was last seen in a cameo role in Nag Ashwin’s multi-starer film Kalki 2898 AD. Rowdy fans were pleasantly surprised by his portrayal of Arjun in the dystopian sci-fi project and showered him with love on social media.

Deverakonda is currently gearing up for his next VD12 and VD14. The actor himself confirmed this on his birthday this year.

In the highly anticipated VD12, Vijay Deverakonda teams up with Jersey fame director Gowtam Tinnanuri. Fans can look forward to seeing Vijay in an exciting new avatar as he takes on the role of a spy.

See the announcement post for VD12:

Furthermore, the Kushi star is teaming up for the second time with Taxiwaala director Rahul Sankrityan for VD14. This film, set to be a period piece, will take place between 1854 and 1878.

Check out the VD14 announcement post below:

Additionally, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, #VD15 will be an action-packed entertainer starring Vijay Deverakonda. In this film, for the first time, Vijay will take on a rural character or appear in a film of this genre.

Deverakonda on VD15:

How excited are you to witness Deverakonda on the big screen once again? Let us know in the comments!

