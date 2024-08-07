Prabhas donates Rs 2 Crore in financial aid to Kerala Relief Fund for Wayanad landslide victims

Trigger: The article mentions death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Following the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Kerala, reportedly Prabhas has donated a lump sum of Rs. 2 crores to the Kerala CM Relief Fund. His generous contribution is for everyone who is affected and for those supporting recovery efforts.

As per a report in Times Now News, the actor expressed grief over the incident and wanted to make some contribution because of the love he gets from the people of Kerela. Further, Prabhas expressed his solidarity and prayed for the safety of the people.

Apart from the Baahubali actor, several other renowned stars from the South industry have also come out in support of the tragic landslide and have extended financial aid for those affected.

Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, among others, expressed their grief over the unfortunate situation and have donated money for relief activities.

Moreover, Suriya, his wife Jyotika, and his brother Karthi have also collectively donated Rs 50 lakh to the relief fund.

It is indeed a very tough time for the people of Kerela, who are currently coping with a recent natural calamity. More than 300 people, as per a report in India Today, have lost their lives in the landslide. Currently, the search and rescue operation is underway in Wayanad.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. He played the role of Bhairava in the sci-fi action flick. The makers have confirmed that Prabhas will be seen reprising his role in the second installment of the film.

Apart from Nag Ashwin’s directorial, the actor will also star in Raja Saab, a Telugu romantic-comedy horror flick. The film will be released in theatres on April 10, 2025. The Salaar actor will be collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the highly anticipated film, Spirit. Moreover, he also has a film with director Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauji.

