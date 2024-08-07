Throwback: When Mammootty DROPPED a picture from his younger days featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Mammootty and Amitabh Bachchan are surely two of the most iconic superstars of Indian cinema who have offered countless memories to many. In a post shared by Mammootty himself, we could also see them both together which is quite a rare appearance.

The photograph taken by Gopalakrishnan features both the actors deeply involved in talking with each other. Along with the picture shared, Mammootty also wrote the caption, “In conversation with the real Big B.”

Check out the post by Mammootty here:

Even though Mammootty and Amitabh Bachchan have been stars in India for decades, both the actors have never shared the screen together for a film. Despite this, both of them have always shared a deep sense of camaraderie with each other and respect for their individual works.

Mammootty had recently hit the headlines for his appearance in Hyderabad with his son Dulquer Salmaan. Both the actors were spotted making an entry in their casual yet stylish outfits. As both of them arrived, they were welcomed by fans as well.

Check out Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan’s entry at Hyderabad:

Coming to the actors' work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen playing the massive role of Ashwatthama in the movie Kalki 2898 AD. The film starring Prabhas in the lead role alongside Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan was an epic mythological sci-fi flick directed by Nag Ashwin.

The movie which originates from the aftermath of Mahabharata takes us to the dystopian world set in 2898 AD. The world being run by a totalitarian government is at risk of being overthrown when the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu called Kalki is set to take birth.

The movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, and many more in key roles. Along with them, celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, and various others also played cameo roles.

On the other hand, Mammootty was last seen in the movie Turbo, directed by Vysakh. The actor is next set to appear in the OTT anthology series called Manorathangal, based on various screenplays by MT Vasudevan Nair.

Furthermore, the actor is also playing the lead role in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s untitled debut film in Malayalam.

