Who is Nishadh Yusuf? Know all about Suriya's Kanguva film editor found dead at his Kochi home

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Popular film editor Nishadh Yusuf was reportedly found dead at his home in Kochi today, October 30. His mortal remains were discovered at 2 AM in his apartment. The police officials are currently investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the reason behind his death. He was just 43-years-old. While we discuss his case, let's know more about Nishadh in detail.

Who is Nishadh Yusuf?

Nishadh Yusuf is well-known for working in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry. He was a native of Kerala's Haripad in the Alappuzha district. Some of his best works include Thallumaala starring Tovino Thomas as the main lead. He was honored with the Kerala State Award for Best Editor for his work in this movie back in 2022.

Some of his other notable works include One, Adios Amigos, Unda, Saudi Vellakka and more. Currently, he was busy with his team during the promotions of Suriya starrer Kanguva. The movie also features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in prominent roles. The film is set to release in theaters during the occasion of Children's Day, November 14.

Nishadh was also simultaneously working on other projects including Mammootty starrer Bazooka, L360 featuring Mohanlal and a movie with director-actor RJ Balaji featuring Suriya.

However, his untimely demise has left everyone in shock. Nishadh is now survived by his kids, a son and a daughter, and his wife.

People mourn Nishadh Yusuf's death

RJ Balaji recently took to his social media handle X to pen a heartfelt note offering condolences to Nishadh's family. He wrote, "Shocked and devastated to know editor Nishad Yusuf is no more. Met him recently, great talent and a wonderful human being. Life is unpredictable. Sincere condolences to his family and friends."

Meanwhile, FEFKA wrote, "The film world could not bear the sudden demise of Nishadh Yusuf, a film editor who played a major role in determining the contemporary outlook of the changing Malayalam cinema."

Take a look at the posts below:

Meanwhile, police officials are reportedly trying to rule out the reason behind Nishadh's death as he was found at his home under mysterious circumstances.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, If you or your near ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

