Kalki 2898 AD Box Office India Update: Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan film storms past 500 crore in India

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan, crossed the Rs 500 crore nett India mark on its 14th day. Rs 500 crore is a huge number to breach at the Indian box office. Only a handful films like Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR, Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 and Animal have breached it so far and Kalki 2898 AD is the newest addition.

Kalki 2898 AD Has Netted Rs 500 Crores At The Indian Box Office On Its 14th Day

Kalki 2898 AD's gross collections are over Rs 600 crores in India. The Hindi and Telugu versions are running almost parallely in India but the Hindi version will soon be taking the lead, just as it has started taking on a day to day level, internationally. The Prabhas led film has nabbed over 26 million dollars internationally and it should end up with collections in the vicinity of 29-30 million dollars. The global cume has comfortably crossed Rs 800 crores. It was around Rs 815 crores after 13 days and should be approximately Rs 825 crores in 14 days.

Kalki 2898 AD Has Crossed Rs 800 Crores Worldwide And Aims For A Rs 900 Crore Plus Finish

Kalki 2898 AD aims for a final total of around Rs 915-925 crores, considering that it will be facing competition from new releases like Sarfira and Indian 2 in the coming week. The film will then rely upon non-traditional international markets in its second phase to have a shot at the Rs 1000 crore club.

Kalki 2898 AD Proves To Be A Winner For Its Producers, Despite A Steep Budget

Kalki 2898 AD had a huge cost of production. It was initially thought that the movie will struggle to recoup its costs. However, that has not happened and Kalki 2898 AD, with its excellent theatrical run, has managed decent profits for its producers. What's best is that things are set up very beautifully for Kalki 2 and other films from the universe.

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

