Samantha Ruth Prabhu extends support to 'warrior' Hina Khan after her breast cancer diagnosis: 'Praying for you'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has extended her warm wishes for Hina Khan who has recently revealed her diagnosis of breast cancer. Reposting Hina’s video from the night of an award function, the Yashoda actress wrote, “Praying for you (sic) @realhinakhan #Warrior.”

Hina Khan too replied to Samantha's warm wishes by resharing her story. Not just that the former also penned a special note for the latter. Hina wrote, "I know you're an absolute star.. and the way you have handled all that life threw you... is beyond amazing.."

