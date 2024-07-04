Kreethy Suresh nails power dressing in brown blazer and skirt set; take notes

Keerthy Suresh is one actress who never fails to impress with her fashion choices. The actress managed to serve a powerful look a few weeks ago and we can’t help but say ‘we’re impressed’.

The actress dazzled in a lavish emblazoned brown blazer skirt set like she’s just out of a million-dollar work deal. And, her photos on Instagram prove she surely knows how to look, feel, and dress confidently in this workwear style.

Keerthy Suresh turns heads in brown blazer set combo

Styled by Archa Mehta, the voiceover artist of Kalki 2898 AD- Bujji’s ensemble spotlights a smooth, satiny, silky, sand-dune H-line skirt. It has a short calf-muscle length back slit which makes her look ladylike, urbane, and flattering, as opposed to the fully-covered blazer jacket.

The blouse of her attire featured no celestial embroidery as witnessed on the blazer and skirt. The crop top in plain tobacco brown was sleeveless and added versatility to her appearance.

The Dasara actress’ workwear look had slender pearl needlework scattered as stars in the night sky - evenly distributed and never too crowded at any spot.

In Keerthy’s photoshoot, the actress is clicked walking down an office alley with a bokara gray wall print (making her ensemble stand out, but not so much). Her gait was beyond confident, and that u-turn? It could make a million hearts skip a beat!

Advertisement

Keerthy Suresh in glam makeup

The Mahanati fame chose a messy bun, nude makeup and brown lipstick, an old vintage-style watch, black stilettoes, and liana bow beige earrings to add an oomph factor to the outfit.

Her glam comprised of smokey eyes and brown lipstick. She opted for a round-rim black golden sunglasses. The Indian tan theme fully corresponded with her attire, making her appearance consistent, and her conviction breaks barriers.

This blazer set is an apt choice for a meeting at work or a format outing. One can opt for a similar blazer skirt set embellished with intricate embroidery to enhance your office-going look.

With only 14 movies in her bag, Keerthy looks classy, self-assured, and relaxed in this ideal-for-any-event apparel. This baker’s chocolate blazer skirt set is an unblemished pick for the women of today.

On the work front, Keerthy will be seen next in her upcoming movie, Baby John, opposite Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh approved top 5 saree looks that bridesmaids can take inspiration from