While we all are sincerely obsessed with smokey eyes and bold lipstick or glittery party-ready looks, sometimes it’s just so much easier to go for a natural-looking no makeup makeup look to make sure that your charm, natural beauty, and your classy outfit get all the attention that they deserve—Sounds like a great idea, doesn’t it?

So, are you wondering how to rock your favorite ensemble with a rather radiant no makeup makeup look, which is a total favorite for leading Bollywood babes like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and more, for the ongoing festive season? Well, let’s go ahead and look at 7 steps to help you get the natural makeup look for Navratri 2024.

1. Skincare is the way to slay:

One of the most essential things to acing this makeup look is to take excellent care of your skin so it looks all the more healthy and glowy. Start with perfectly exfoliating your skin with some micellar or soap water and a cotton pad to create an even base. Remember to hydrate it well with your favorite lightweight cream or serum to slay the vibe. Also, add some charm with some mist for your no-makeup look.

2. Take good care of your skin:

If you don’t care for your skin, who else will get there to help you effortlessly slay the elegant way? Add a nice layer of your favorite sunscreen according to your skin type to protect it from the harsh rays of the sunlight. This will also help you create a ready base for your radiant no makeup makeup look. Do let this dry completely before moving on.

3. Primer is a great choice:

When it comes to no makeup makeup looks, you must remember how important it is to add some primer to create a smooth and protective base for your nourished and plump skin. It will also help you control oil, which will, of course, ensure that your everyday makeup look lasts for an incomparably long time, how great is that?

4. Create a flawless base:

The next step is to always ensure that you create a flawless base to let your natural beauty shine through. Always start with just a few drops of a light coverage foundation that perfectly matches your skin tone and blend it well to apply just a thin layer. Following this, let’s move on to concealer, only for the places where you need it like dark circles or blemishes but don’t let it layer up or crease.

5. Add some shimmer and shine:

The next step is to highlight your best facial features with a highlighter or illuminator to get that much-loved ‘your skin but better’ look. Enhance your inner and outer glow by layering over the high points of your pretty face, and you’re absolutely ready to rock the natural-looking glow and vibe.

6. It’s time for a pop of color:

Let’s bring some color to the face with some light eyeshadow, this can be done with a little bronzer for the natural look. Follow this up with a little cream blush for your cheeks and lips for that natural flush but remember not to go overboard. Keep it simple by adding some shaping and darkening brow love. Remember to define the eyes with a volumizing mascara. Last but not least, add some lip gloss to add a little extra shine to your overall look.

7. Lock the look:

Once you’re done achieving that vibe, you need to remember how to lock in the vibe and keep it super safe for a longer period. This can easily be achieved with your favorite setting spray. However, you need to avoid setting it up with a powder as that can make the whole thing dull and cakey, eventually. This can easily be avoided with a setting spray, applied from a distance. Let it dry completely and you’re done!

So, what did you think of this no makeup makeup look? Are you feeling ready for the festive and wedding season? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

