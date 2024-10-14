When Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti talked about their fights and said, 'I'm the one who usually...'

Jayam Ravi’s personal life has been in the limelight ever since the actor announced his separation from his wife Aarti through a long social media post in September. Soon, his wife reacted to the news and said that the announcement was made without her ‘consent’. Amidst their divorce row, let's take a trip down memory lane when Aarti talked about their fights and how Jayam Ravi moves on quickly after their arguments, but she tends to hold on to it for long.

In a throwback interview with Gallata, Aarti Ravi revealed how the couple managed to resolve their fights and disagreements. She said, “The truth is that he never fights, but I do. He's a very easygoing character. He doesn't take anything in a complicated way. I usually tend to look at things in a big way and go into an overthinking mode, and tend to make it an issue.”

She went on to reveal, “He's chilled out. Fights don't happen because of him. And, even if he fights, he likes to finish it off immediately. I'm the one who usually prolongs that, and he's not the person to fight."

Moreover, Jayam Ravi said that even if they don’t make a mistake, they apologize, and that’s what their love is. Additionally, the Siren actor said that they can use any method to bring any conflict to an end, and the way he knows to end a fight is by saying sorry.

For the untold, Jayam Ravi and Aarti got married after dating for a while on June 4, 2009, in the presence of family and friends. The couple shares two sons, Ayaan and Arav. While reports about trouble in their marital life had been there for quite some time, Jayam Ravi's official announcement left the fans of the couple disturbed.

On September 9, the Brother actor shared the news and penned that they had taken the most difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of their marriage in the best interests of everyone involved. Moreover, Jayam urged everyone to not resort to any rumors about his and Aarti's decision to end their marriage.

