Keerthy Suresh wishes a 'year full of happiness' to Suriya on his birthday, expresses eagerness to watch Kanguva and Suriya 44

Suriya turned a year older today, July 23. To mark the occasion, Keerthy Suresh posted a heartfelt birthday message on her social media handle. She also shared some unseen photos of the two from an event they attended together.

Keerthy Suresh's birthday wish for Suriya

Keerthy Suresh took to her X handle to praise Suriya for his dedication and passion for his craft. Along with her message, she shared photos of them twinning at an event and wrote, "Happiesttt Birthday to the versatile @Suriya_offl sir Your dedication & passion will continue to inspire us all. Eagerly waiting to watch #Kanguva & #Suriya44 on the big screens sirrr. Wishing you a year full of happiness & success. (P.S- Also just realised that right from the expression to the pose, We were twinning the last time we met)."

Celebs wish Suriya

Karthi shared a photo twinning in traditional white outfits with elder brother Suriya and wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who taught me that even if u start from zero anything could be learnt and achieved through commitment and hard work. Loads and loads of love to the anbana fans who are spreading so much love in the society."

Director Karthik Subbaraj also wished Suriya by sharing a glimpse of their film tentaively titled Suriya 44 on his 49th birthday.

Actor Arya took to his X handle to share a photo with Suriya and penned, "Happy birthday to the most charming and loving @Suriya_offl sir. Wishing you the best as always."

Suriya's upcoming films

Suriya is set to lead Siva's upcoming film Kanguva, where he will portray dual roles. The film features Bollywood actor Disha Patani and Bobby Deol as his co-stars. Additionally, Suriya will appear in Karthik Subbaraj's next project alongside Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Karuna Karan, and Joju George. To celebrate Suriya's birthday, Karthik Subbaraj released a teaser showcasing Suriya's intense look as a gangster.

