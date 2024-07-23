When Suriya confessed to bullying sibling Karthi and said, 'I was not a good brother'

Suriya, who is celebrating his 49th birthday today (July 23) is known for being a complete family man. Apart from being an exceptional performer onscreen, charmer, and style icon, this superstar knows how to prioritize his family over everything else.

However, the Kanguva actor once made headlines after he spoke about feeling guilty for not being a good brother to Karthi. Suriya opened up about how he used to bully his younger brother Karthi and now feels guilty about that.

When Suriya opened up about not being a good brother to Karthi

In an interview with Times of India, Suriya talked about his relationship with his brother and now actor Karthi during their childhood. He said that the duo were opposites in terms of personalities.

While Suriya lacked confidence and was poor in studies, his brother was smart and an academic scholar. “As kids, we hardly spoke and fought a lot. I would often make fun of him as he was plump. I would bully him as he was scared of darkness,” the Ayan actor said.

Further, Suriya revealed an anecdote about how once Karthi was selected for the role of Balram in their school play and the Ghajini actor was just used as a prop on the stage. Just before Karthi went on stage, Suriya pulled his necklace on purpose.

However, the pan-Indian actor felt bad about his behavior and said, “I feel guilty that I was not a good brother to him and did not support him. I rather always grudged him for the attention he used to get.”

Suriya on the work front

Suriya last appeared in a cameo role in Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira, released on July 12. The Soorarai Pottru actor is gearing up for the release of his most awaited film Kanguva.

The historical action drama Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga is helmed by Siva and written by Adi Narayana. The project marks the director's first collaboration with Suriya.

Ahead of the film’s release on October 10, 2024, the makers of Kanguva unveiled its first song, Fire on July 23. The banger song is a powerful track by legendary composer Devi Sri Prasad and explores the ferocious avatar of Suriya in the film.

Apart from Kanguva, the actor is shooting for his next movie, Suriya 44 by Karthik Subbaraj. The upcoming film has already roped in Pooja Hegde to play the lead role with actors Jayaram, Joju George, and Karunakaran playing key roles. The makers also constructed an extensive set in Andaman and Nicobar’s Port Blair for an extensive action shoot.

