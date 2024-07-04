Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani shares unseen PIC of Prabhas; pens lengthy note thanking Nag Ashwin for 'creating this crazy sci-fi world'

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD appears to be unstoppable as it continues to cause chaos at both the box office. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is receiving a ton of love and appreciation for its amazing presentation and giving a larger-than-life cinematic experience to its viewers.

Disha Patani, who plays an essential role in the sci-fi film, recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post dedicated to the film’s team. She shared an unseen photo of Prabhas from inside a flight and called him a caring person.

Disha Patani’s heartwarming words for Kalki 2898 AD

Disha took to her Instagram story and shared an unseen picture of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin from their shooting days and expressed her gratitude for making her a part of their astounding journey.

Disha wrote, “Thank you @nag_ ashwin for creating this crazy sci fi world in the most beautiful way, intergrating indian history and science, you're truly a creative genius sharing conversations with you about anime was my highlight on being on your set.”

Disha continued, “Thank you bhairava @actorprabhas for being the sweetest co star ever and taking care of everyone. Shout out to the women in charge @priyankacdutt @swapnaduttchalasani for bringing it to life, you guys are inspirational @djordjevla you're a magician.”

Disha concluded by saying, “Honoured to be a part of such a legendary cast, hats off to the whole team who worked sleepless nights to create this spectacle And lastly thanks to my team D who worked so hard to bring roxie to life I'm grateful to be a part of this beautiful journey. let's goo #kalki2898ad”

Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas are among the ensemble cast members of the science fiction film. The story includes notable performances by Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, Brahmanandam, and more actors as well.

Santhosh Narayanan composed the soundtrack for the science fiction thriller. The sci-fi spectacle was released theatrically on June 27, 2024.

