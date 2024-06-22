PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh approved top 5 saree looks that bridesmaids can take inspiration from

Keerthy Suresh, the popular new-age actress, knows how to slay in every outfit she wears. Whether it is keeping up with the latest trends or being the trendsetter, the diva knows fashion like the back of her hand.

From full-blown desi looks to uber-cool casual looks and gorgeous saree looks, the Mahanati actress leaves no stone unturned to serve a fashionable look. Each time she wears a saree, she looks ethereally beautiful. On this note, let us look at the top 5 saree looks of Keerthy Suresh, from which bridesmaids can take inspo from.

1. Keerthy Suresh looks breathtaking in blue

The first on the list is this heavenly blue saree in which the beauty looks straight out of heaven. This traditional saree, when styled properly, can be your go-to outfit for Indian weddings without any doubt. To further enhance the traditional essence of the look, the Siren actress opted for temple choker jewelry.

Keerthy went for a black bindi and a sleek bun with flowers to complete her look. For make-up, the actress kept it a little heavy with a dark maroon lip shade. The highlight of this saree look is most definitely the blouse. It has a stylish cut-out at the back.

2. Keerthy Suresh shines brighter than sunflower

Shining brighter than the sunshine, Keerthy Suresh exuded happy vibes as she wore a bright sunflower yellow saree. This can serve as inspiration for all those girls who are searching for an apt look for a Haldi ceremony. The Dasara actress kept it simple and classy by pairing the saree with long jhumkas.

The border of the pallu, adorned with golden crystals in the shape of teardrops looks too pretty. Keerthy completed the look by pairing the sheer and exquisite saree with a sleeveless blouse that perfectly matched the ensemble.

3. Keerthy Suresh’s perfect glam for cocktail night

Bored with traditional saree looks? If you are looking for some Western glam saree looks for cocktail/sangeet parties then Keerthy Suresh’s this look might be the best.

She looked every bit gorgeous in the silver sequined saree, with a matching slip blouse with a plunging neckline. Keerthy paired the drape, with stunning silver statement earrings.

She finished off her glam look with nude lip gloss, well-contoured cheekbones, loads of mascara, kohl-rimmed eyes, and dewy makeup.

4. Keerthy Suresh’s another western saree look to die for

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata knows how to style sarees in different ways. This banger look of Keerthy, when styled properly, can make for a perfect outfit for several events. Whether it’s for office parties, cocktail nights, or weddings, the black and golden combination is a must in your wardrobe.

Look at the blouse the silhouette and the accessories. Everything is just so perfect!

5. Keerthy Suresh’s phulkari-inspired saree is more than just a pot of gold

Last but not least, Keerthy made heads turn with her breathtaking saree, designed by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her saree draws inspiration from Phulkari, a traditional embroidery that refers to flowers and geometric patterns and bursts with vibrant colors.

Further, her saree was enhanced by a matching round-neck blouse, perfectly complementing its intricate details. Her blouse had short sleeves with multicolored tassels. The back of the blouse was deep, with tassels attached to it.

If you ever need styling tips, you scroll through Keethy Suresh’s Instagram. You’ll find inspiration for all kinds of looks, ranging from party to ethnic all in one place!

