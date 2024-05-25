Deleted scene: Highlight video of Gemini Ganesan’s relationship with ex Pushpavalli and their daughter Rekha that didn’t make it to final cut of Mahanati

Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati has always been lauded as the best film ever by the actress, which stands true as it paved the way for her first-ever National Award. The film focused on the life of the late actress Savitri and shed light on various occurrences in the actress’ journey that many did not know about.

In a deleted scene from the movie, which was released on YouTube a while ago, we can see a young Rekha meeting her father, Gemini Ganesan for the first time at the latter’s home. The scene features a handsome Dulquer Salmaan personifying the late actor along with Keerthy Suresh.

Check out this deleted scene from Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati

The deleted scene features Keerthy Suresh's Savitri being questioned by her daughter Vijaya on why Rekha calls Gemini Ganesan her father. This leads her to talk with Dulquer Salmaan in the movie and speak about how she should not grow up without a father. Interestingly, if you pay attention to the scene, we can see DQ holding a book titled, "Marriage and Morals," which seems like an ironic detailing by Nag Ashwin for the movie.

Furthermore, the scene shows a young Rekha and her mother visiting Gemini Ganesan’s residence for an occasion. The conclusion depicts Rekha hugging her father for a moment.

More about Mahanati

Mahanati is a biographical drama movie starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film dwells deeply into the life of actress Savitri from a young age to become one of the most popular actresses of that time, up until her death at the age of 47.

Alongside Keerthy, the movie also features Dulquer Salmaan who plays Savitri's husband and late actor Gemini Ganesan. The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Rajendra Prasad, Bhanupriya, Divyavani, Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Srinivas Avasarala, and many more in key roles.

The movie also featured Naga Chaitanya playing a cameo role as his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao with celebs like Tharun Bhascker and Sandeep Reddy Vanga also making appearances.

