Krithi Shetty spotted in Mumbai and is just looking ‘like a wow’; is a film with Varun Dhawan on the horizon?

Actress Krithi Shetty was recently spotted in Mumbai amid swirling rumors of collaboration with Varun Dhawan. During her Mumbai visit, the actress looked adorable in a vibrant coral-pink mini-dress. Her OOTD featured a voluminous sheer balloon sleeve, adding a touch of drama to her look.

The dress is cinched at the waist with a matching belt, accentuating the fit-and-flare look. The short hemline adds a youthful and playful vibe, perfect for a casual outing. Krithi Shetty accessorizes her outfit with a white mini handbag and completes her look with stylish strappy heels that further elongate her legs and enhance her overall chic appearance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Krithi Shetty is gearing up for her film titled Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) co-starring Tovino Thomas. The film will showcase Tovino Thomas playing three different roles of Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan across three different timelines.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her role in the film. She said, "I think this is a proper Malayalam village girl in a vintage setting, and it's very raw, very authentic. I think performance-wise, it was different for me because what they expected from me was a raw and authentic performance with very minute expressions. So, it's different from what I've done before, and it was very interesting to play. I think I had the best guidance to be able to bring that kind of authenticity to it."

She added, "For me, the most challenging part was learning the Malayalam language. I worked on it for some time. I tried to watch a lot of Malayalam films to get a gist of it, but I really couldn't. However, I am thankful to the assistant director who helped me with my lines."

ARM starring Krithi Shetty and Tovino Thomas is all set to hit the big screens on September 12.

