8 South Indian movies releasing in September 2024: Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT, Jr.NTR’s Devara to Tovino Thomas’ ARM

August 2024 was a dull month for the South Indian film industry but September 2024 looks exciting. Where Stree 2 dominated the box office, South films like Ismart Shankar, Mr. Bachchan, and Thangalaan had very little to show. The month’s biggest release was Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Nevertheless, we have entered the exciting September. Without wasting further time, let’s take a look at some of the most exciting movies releasing in September 2024.

Full list of South Indian movies releasing in September 2024

1. GOAT

GOAT is an upcoming Tamil language action-drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. It is a highly anticipated project that is set to release on September 5th in theatres. The film’s director Venkat Prabhu, known for his itch to always try something new, has delivered in presenting a Tamil film with Hollywood standard action sequences. In addition to that, Vijay plays three roles in the film and the makers have used de-aging technology to capture the younger versions of Vijay.

GOAT is an interesting attempt and the one that film lovers are eagerly waiting to witness on the big screens.

2. Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali

When Rakshit Shetty is involved in a project, you know it has to be good! Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali is an upcoming Kannada language romantic drama produced by him under the Paramvah Studios. It is a story of finding, losing, and re-discovering love. The film seems to be set in a slightly fantastical tone, with exaggerated bright colors.

Advertisement

Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali is releasing in theatres on September 5th.

3. 35 - Chinna Katha Kadu

35 - Chinna Katha Kadu is an upcoming Telugu language film starring Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, and others in key roles. Known for their heart-warming stories, Suresh Productions is back with yet another endearing family drama after Care of Kancharapalem. The film’s tagline ‘Chinna Katha Kadu’ is a firm statement that this is ‘not a small story’.

35 - Chinna Katha Kadu is releasing in theatres on September 6th.

4. ARM

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, aka ARM, is an upcoming Malayalam language film, starring Tovino Thomas in three terrific roles as Maniyan, Ajayan, and Kunjikelu. The film spans three generations with Tovino playing the role of a village thief, a Kalari expert, and an ordinary townsfolk. There is talk of a promise that has to be fulfilled, of retribution, of pride, and much more.

ARM seriously looks like the next big thing from Malayalam cinema. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 12th.

Advertisement

5. Kondal

Kondal is an upcoming Malayalam language drama starring Antony Varghese, Raj B Shetty, and ‘Dancing Rose’ Shabeer in the lead roles. The film promises to be a riveting action drama produced by Bangalore Days and Minnal Murali producer Sophia Paul. The film is releasing in theatres on September 13th.

6. Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 probably needs no interaction, it is undeniably one of the most anticipated movies releasing in September. The film stars Jr.NTR in what appears to be a dual role. Saif Ali Khan plays the menacing Bhaira while Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead opposite Jr.NTR.

Devara: Part 1 marks the second collaboration between director Koratala Siva and the RRR actor. The film is scheduled to release on 27th September in theatres.

7. Meiyazhagan

Meiyazhagan is an upcoming Tamil language drama starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy in the lead roles. The film has been written and directed by C. Prem Kumar and promises to be a feel-good drama. Tamil superstars Suriya and Jyothika have bankrolled the project under the 2D Entertainment production banner. Meiyazhagan will be released in cinemas on September 27.

Advertisement

8. Karki Nanu BA, LLB

Karki Nanu BA, LLB is an upcoming Kannada language romantic drama starring Jai Prakash Reddy, Meenakshi Dinesh, Sadhu Kokila, and others in key roles. The film focuses on Muthuraj, a victim of caste-based discrimination. How he overcomes all odds to stand up for himself and the people he loves, forms the basic crux of Karki Nanu BA, LLB. The film is releasing on September 27.

September brings with it quite a diverse selection of films to choose from. What will your first pick be, is it Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th film GOAT or is it Jr.NTR’s Devara: Part 1? Or, will you go for something out of the box? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Amidst alleged rift with Konidela family, Allu Arjun extends birthday wishes to Power Star and uncle Pawan Kalyan