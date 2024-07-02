11 South Indian Movies Releasing in July 2024: Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Dhanush starrer Raayan and others

Exciting times are ahead as we welcome the 7th month of 2024! Numerous highly anticipated movie projects were rescheduled to July due to the Lok Sabha 24 Elections, creating a buzz among fans. Keep an eye out for films like Indian 2, Raayan, Buddy, ARM, and Marco - they are sure to make a big impact when they hit the theaters!

So, without any further ado, let's roll the carpet for South Indian movies that are releasing in July 2024. Have a look!

Emagadhagan

The Tamil film revolves around a village plagued by a curse, causing its residents to live in constant fear of losing their lives and belongings. Eventually, a group of outsiders attempts to dispel the curse and restore peace and unity to the community.

The suspense thriller flick stars Karthik Sriram, Rashmitha Hiwary, Vattakara Satheesh, Maddy Manoj, and many others in crucial roles.

The movie has been written and directed by Kishan Raj and bankrolled by Krishnamani Kannan and Kishan K under the banner of Prime Reels Pictures. It is slated to release on July 5, 2024.

Indian 2

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, is one of the most-awaited releases of 2024. The film is a direct continuation of its 1995 predecessor, Indian, and is helmed by Shankar Shanmugam himself.

The political thriller has already generated huge buzz among Senapathy fans, especially after the unveiling of its power-packed trailer.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film features Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, S. J. Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal, and others in pivotal roles.

The film will also mark the last appearance of veteran actors Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and Manobala from the Tamil industry.

The project has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions and is slated to release on July 12, 2024, in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu under the names Hindustani 2 and Bharateeyudu 2.

Raayan

Raayan, starring Dhanush, is another one of the most-awaited releases from the Tamil industry, following Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

The film, helmed by Dhanush, is one of the most powerful projects featuring a star-studded cast that includes Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, S. J. Suryah, Dushara Vijayan‌, Selvaraghavan, Saravanan, and Nithya Menen in a special appearance.

Raayan has already generated a huge sensation after unveiling its riveting first-look posters along with two songs that received a positive reception from netizens.

The project has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, with music composed by the legendary composer A.R. Rahman. Raayan is all set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

Buddy

Buddy is an upcoming Telugu-language movie starring Allu Sirish, the brother of Pan-Indian heartthrob Allu Arjun.

The action drama marks the return of Allu Sirish after a two-year hiatus from acting. The film also features Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Mohammed Ali, and many others in pivotal roles.

The movie has been directed by Sam Anton, known for his work in 2015’s Darling, and is bankrolled by K.E. Gnanavel Raja and Aadhana Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green Films Private Limited.

The music and background scores have been composed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. Buddy is set to be released theatrically on July 26, 2024.

Darling

Darling is an upcoming Telugu-language film featuring Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles. The film is touted to be a romantic comedy and has garnered a praiseworthy response after unveiling its first glimpse and a single track from the film.

Apart from Priyadarshi and Nabha, the film also features legendary comedian Brahmanandam, Vishnu, Krishna Tej, Ananya Nagalla, and others in crucial roles.

The movie has been written and directed by Aswin Raam and bankrolled by K. Niranjan Reddy and Smt Chaitanya under the banner of PrimeShow Entertainment, which also helmed the 2024 mythological epic blockbuster Hanu-Man.

The music has been composed by Vivek Sagar, and the editing was handled by Pradeep E. Ragav of Love Today fame.

Darling is all set to grace the big screens with its charming presence on July 19, 2024.

Purushothamudu

The upcoming Telugu romantic drama features a super-talented star cast that includes Raj Tharun, Hasini Sudhir, Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Khanna, Brahmaji, Viran Muttamsetty, and others in crucial roles.

The music has been composed by Family Star fame music composer Gopi Sundar and edited by Marthand K. Venkatesh.

The film has been helmed by Ram Bhimana and bankrolled under the banner of Shree Sridevi Productions by Dr. Ramesh Tejawat and Prakash Tejawat. It is slated to release on July 14, 2024.

Partners

The upcoming Malayalam thriller drama features Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role along with Devika Rajendran, Srikant Murali, Kalabhavan, Satna Titus, Madhusudhan, Neeraja Das, and many others in pivotal roles.

The film has been helmed by Naveen John and bankrolled by Dinesh Kollappally under the banner of Kollappally Films. It is all set to hit theaters on July 5, 2024.

ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam)

Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam, also known as ARM, is undeniably one of the most anticipated releases from the Malayalam industry. The adventure drama is set against the backdrop of three eras that protect the most precious treasure on this land.

Apart from Tovino, the film features Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathyaraj, Rohini, Jagadish, Aju Varghese, Hareesh Peradi, and many others in pivotal roles.

The film has been helmed by Jithin Lal and bankrolled by Dr. Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames and UGM Productions in a joint venture. ARM is all set to grace the big screens from July 18, 2024, in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada respectively.

Bisi-Bisi Ice-Cream

Bisi-Bisi Ice-Cream is a Kannada language drama film featuring Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Siri Ravikumar, Aravinnd Iyer, Suneel Raghavendra, Shanil Guru, and others in crucial roles.

The film has been directed by Arvind Sastry and bankrolled by Akshara Bharadwaj under the banner of Boiled Beans Pictures. It will hit theaters on July 5, 2024.

Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare

The upcoming Kannada language film Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare is a drama featuring Chandan Shetty, Manoj Vivan, Amar, Bhavana Appu, Manasvi, Maanu, Arvind Rao, and others in pivotal roles.

Arun Amuktha helmed the film, with cinematography executed by Kumar Gowda. The film is set to release theatrically on July 19, 2024.

Mafia

Mafia is a Kannada thriller drama that revolves around a police officer who fights through every possible way to dismantle an organ trafficking racket, leading to crucial and dangerous twists that steer the film to its climactic course.

The film features Prajwal Devaraj, Aditi Prabhudeva, Sadhu Kokila, Shine Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav, and others in crucial roles.

The film has been written and directed by Lohith H. and bankrolled by Kumar B. under the banner of Bangalore Kumar Films. It is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024, in Kannada.

