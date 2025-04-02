NEEK Ending Explained: Here’s how Dhanush's directorial set-up stage for sequel after collecting Rs 10 crore at box office

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers about the movie. Please watch the film before continuing.

Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, hit the big screens on February 21, 2025. A month after its release, the film debuted on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

As the film is currently streaming on the OTT giant, it has been teased to have a sequel, continuing the romantic tale.

NEEK focuses on the story of Prabhu, a chef in his early 20s who is dealing with a devastating breakup and struggling for a year to move on from her. In this emotional turmoil, the man’s parents arrange for him to meet a prospective bride, who also happens to be his childhood friend, Preethi.

With the prospect of getting married soon, the man opens up to Preethi, and she suggests that he find closure and attend his ex-girlfriend’s marriage. This leads him and his best friend Rajesh to travel to her marriage function, re-living his past and trying to find a conclusion.

However, after reuniting, they manage to re-ignite their old romantic flame. Despite everything, Prabhu decides to let go of his ex-girlfriend and agrees to marry Preethi.

On the other hand, his ex-girlfriend Nila finds it hard to move on from him and cancels her wedding. Now, the film ends on a cliffhanger: Nila decides to attend Prabhu’s marriage and spark their old passion once again, which will be explored in the sequel, NEEK 2: Love is in the Air.

The Dhanush-directed flick starred Pavish Narayan and Anikha Surendran in the lead roles. In addition to the leading pair, the movie had an ensemble of actors, including Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, R Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and many more.

The film had received mixed reviews from critics and had underperformed at the box office. According to Pinkvilla, the final worldwide gross collection of NEEK ranges between Rs 9.75 crore and Rs 10 crore only.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

