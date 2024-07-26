Raayan Twitter Review: 11 tweets you should read before watching Dhanush starrer

The wait is over as Dhanush’s most awaited film Raayan has finally hit theaters today (July 26). Moviegoers have been excited about this one film since its inception, especially because, apart from playing the lead, Dhanush has also directed the film.

As soon as the film was released, cinephiles rushed to their nearby theatres to watch the highly anticipated movie.

If you have yet to watch Raayan and want to know what the audience says about the film, then we have got you covered. Take a look at 11 tweets before booking your tickets for Raayan.

Raayan: Dhanush starrer action-drama HIT or a MISS?

While the majority of the audience was happy with the movie, only a few left the theatres in disappointment. Social media has been buzzing with moviegoers appreciating Dhanush’s performances and his directorial vision in the film.

Impressed by the Kubera actor, an user on X wrote, “#Raayan what a modern day gangster drama masterpiece I thought vetrimaran could only pull of this kind of stuff but boy D Anna has pulled of a magic go and watch in theatres don’t miss it Blockbuster happy for my man.”

People seemed to be in love with the story, screenplay, action sequences, and execution by all the actors involved. However, few complained that the story was very basic but Dhanush’s performance made the film bearable.

Advertisement

Check out Twitter reactions below:

With the initial reviews from the audience, it is right to say that Raayan has the potential to emerge as a blockbuster hit.

More about Rayaan

Raayan is a Tamil-language film with high-octane action sequences, written and directed by Dhanush. Apart from direction, the actor also plays the protagonist in the action-drama.

Apart from Dhanush, Raayan also features brilliant actors like SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles.

The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Legendary music composer AR Rahman has contributed to the songs.

It is pertinent to mention that Raayan marks Dhanush’s 50th cinematic venture as an actor and the second directorial after Pa Pandi.

The movie features the tale of a simple man named Raayan from North Chennai. He sets out on a mission to avenge his family's death, delving into the dangerous world of an organized crime syndicate to find those responsible.

Advertisement

If you have already watched the film, let us know if you liked the Dhanush starrer in the comments.

ALSO READ: Amala Paul reacts to facing criticism over her choice of black mini dress for movie promotion: ‘Camera projected…’