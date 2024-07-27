Love Insurance Kompany: Makers of Pradeep Ranganathan and Vignesh Shivan's romcom unveil futuristic look of SJ Suryah

Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan and director Vignesh Shivan are collaborating for the first time, and now, the makers have unveiled a stellar look of actor SJ Suryah from the movie. The film Love Insurance Kompany features the actor in a futuristic setting, probably from a future timeline.

The look features the actor in a joyful avatar sitting on top of a building while people are walking on the streets, staring into their smartphones.

Check out the first look of SJ Suryah from Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany

The makers of the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer flick unveiled the first look from the movie back on July 25, coinciding with the actor-director’s birthday. The first look from the film also presented the official title as Love Insurance Kompany (LIK).

Moreover, the first look itself gave a futuristic effect on what the film seems to hold, with Pradeep’s character being entranced by the futuristic setting. The upcoming movie is speculated to be the story of a guy who travels to the year 2035 for his love with the help of a mobile gadget.

The sci-fi romance comedy is expected to hit the big screens later this year and features an ensemble cast of actors like Krithi Shetty, Yogi Babu, Mysskin, Seeman, Anandaraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy, Gouri G. Kishan, and many more in crucial roles. The film is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander.

Advertisement

SJ Suryah’s work front

SJ Suryah was recently seen playing the main antagonist role in the Dhanush starrer Raayan, directed by the latter. The action crime movie focuses on the tale of a North Chennai-based hotel owner who ventures out on a spree of revenge to vanquish the gangsters who ruined his life in the past.

Besides Dhanush and SJ Suryah, the movie also has actors Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and more in critical roles.

Furthermore, the actor is next set to appear in the Nani-starrer film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya, which is slated to release on August 29, 2024.

Moreover, the actor will also be seen playing prominent roles in films like Game Changer starring Ram Charan, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3, and Chiyaan Vikram starrer Veera Dheera Sooran.

ALSO READ: Shankar spills beans on working with Karthik Subbaraj for Ram Charan's Game Changer; says process was ‘different’