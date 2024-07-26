Ram Charan, wife Upasana 'drenched' in high spirit at 2024 Paris Olympics inauguration ceremony with Chiranjeevi and family

Set to take place from July 26 to August 11, the Paris Olympics are expected to thrill audiences worldwide, with fans either traveling to Paris or watching intently from their homes. Recently, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and their family traveled to Paris to attend the Olympics opening ceremony. They also shared photos from the event on their social media handles.

Upasana, Ram Charan share photos from Olympics opening ceremony

Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of himself sitting outdoors with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background. He is wearing a light-colored hat, sunglasses, and a brown coat, giving him a stylish and relaxed look.

Meanwhile, Upasana also shared a couple of videos and a photo on her Instagram handle from the Olympics ceremony. In the photo, Ram Charan and Upasana are seated at an outdoor cafe. Upasana is dressed in a white outfit with a poncho-like covering, possibly due to rain, as suggested by the hashtag "#drenched."

They appear to be enjoying the ambiance of the city and the Paris Olympics 2024 event. Upasana also shared a video of Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha walking in the streets of Paris ahead of the ceremony.

Chiranjeevi shares photo with family

In the photo, Chiranjeevi is seen enjoying a daytime stroll in the park, accompanied by his son Ram Charan, wife Surekha, daughter-in-law Upasana, and granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. The family, dressed casually, appears to be relishing their walk together.

Sharing the photo, Chiranjeevi wrote in the caption, "Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons :)."

The Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony is set to feature over 7,000 athletes. PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal will proudly bear the Indian flag during the iconic floating parade.

