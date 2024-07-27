Shankar spills beans on working with Karthik Subbaraj for Ram Charan's Game Changer; says process was ‘different’

Director Shankar recently unveiled some details about working with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for the film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. Speaking in an interview for Galatta Plus, the director was asked about his process of working with Karthik.

In response, the Indian 2 director said, “The process was that he narrated the story and I just recorded it. After recording, I developed it.” The director also added how some portions were open-ended and after hearing everything, he thought about several ideas and made the screenplay into his own style of movies.

Shankar on working with Karthik Subbaraj for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Speaking more on the process of working with Karthik Subbaraj like this, the director said, “It was different. Even if Karthik gave the basic story, I gave it to writers and developed it, and even after that, I completed the final version myself. I enjoyed that process.”

Moreover, Shankar also added how he enjoyed writing the scenes involving SJ Suryah and Ram Charan. He conveyed how he went further to polish the scenes more and more.

Director Shankar was recently seen releasing his movie Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The movie, which is the sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, features the continuation of the story of Senapathy and his actions against corruption in India.

The movie was largely met with negative reviews and praise for Haasan’s performance. The film is also set to have a sequel called Indian 3, which is likely to be released in 2025. Besides Haasan, the film also has actors Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, Kalidas Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Jagan, and many more in key roles.

About Game Changer

Game Changer starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is said to be a political thriller with the RRR actor playing the role of an IAS officer. The film, which is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas this year, also features actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, and more in prominent roles.

