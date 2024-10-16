Lubber Pandhu OTT release: When and where to watch Attakathi Dinesh, Harish Kalyan's sports drama online outside India

The Tamil-language sports drama movie Lubber Pandhu is all set to make its OTT debut after releasing in theaters back on September 20, 2024. The movie starring Attakathi Dinesh and Harish Kalyan will be available for streaming on Simply South OTT from October 18, 2024.

The official notification of the film’s streaming was made by the OTT platform’s social media handle. The movie which has been receiving strong responses from critics and audiences will be available for streaming worldwide except India.

Check out the official post for Lubber Pandhu’s OTT debut:

The movie Lubber Pandhu starring Attakathi Dinesh and Harish Kalyan tells the tale of two arch-rivals of gully cricket called Gethu and Anbu. Set in the rural backdrops of a Tamil Nadu village, the intense rivalry between the two individuals starts off when Anbu criticizes Gethu’s cricket skills and batting techniques.

As the story progresses, the rivalry only grows stronger with Anbu even falling in love with Gethu’s daughter. As the growing emotions and their egos clash, they must compete against each other in an ultimate match.

Aside from Dinesh and Harish in the lead roles, the film also has actors like Swasika, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Kaali Venkat, Bala Saravanan, Devadarshini, and many more in key roles. The movie directed by debutant Tamizharasan Pachamuthu has been making quite the buzz in theaters with its content and narration.

Interestingly, there are ongoing rumors that the film’s director might next be working with actors Dhanush and Dhruv Vikram. As per speculations, the director has narrated stories to them, however, it is unclear whether the rumors are true or not.

Coming to the work front of the actors, Attakathi Dinesh was earlier seen this year playing a role in the drama flick J Baby starring alongside Urvashi. On the other hand, Harish Kalyan was seen in 2023 with a similar kind of ego clash movie called Parking, starring along with MS Bhaskar.

The actor is next set to appear in the lead role for films like Nooru Kodi Vaanavil and Diesel.

