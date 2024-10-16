Throwback to when Ram Charan revealed WHY he doesn't want his daughter Klin Kaara to become an actor

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have been enjoying their time with their little princess Klin Kaara Konidela and it is evident from the heartwarming pictures on social media. While Ram Charan comes from a film family, his wife Upasana Konidela is from a business background and is an established entrepreneur herself. But ever wondered what Ram Charan wants his daughter Klin Kaara to be? The Game Changer actor once revealed in an interview. He shared why he does not want his daughter to follow in his footsteps and enter the film industry.

Talking to Times of India, Ram Charan said, “Personally, I feel that if she explores her mother's side, it will be great because we have so many actors on my side, we are so confused with so many releases in a year, and we are all fighting for release dates. Now I don’t want to fight with my daughter in this space." It seems like the daddy dearest is too protective of his little munchkin and does not want her to face any kind of difficulties in showbiz.

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl, on June 20, 2023. In an interview with the Times of India, Upasana talked about Ram Charan and how he is a fantastic father to Klin Kaara. "His loving attention and active participation in raising Klin Kaara have enriched this phase further. Even her eating habits mirror Mr. C. She's a true Konidela," she said.

In another interview with TOI, the RRR actor revealed that he has the responsibility of feeding Klin Kaara and he is the best at it. Moreover, Ram Charan stated that even his wife Upasana can not beat him in that. He said, "I feed Klin at least twice a day; I love doing that. I do my readings with her, too. Upasana (wife) is a fantastic parent, but when it comes to feeding her, no one can beat me. I can get her to finish the whole bowl of food; I have some superpower when it comes to this.”

