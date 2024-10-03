Lubber Pandhu Box Office Collections Week 2: Harish Kalyan's sports-drama GROWS from 1st week; Inches closer to Rs 25 crore mark in Tamil Nadu 

Lubber Pandhu starring Harish Kalyan, Attakathi Dinesh, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, and Swasika in pivotal roles has recorded a phenomenal second week at the Tamil box office. The movie is inching closer to hitting the Rs 25 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, emerging as a big success.

Lubber Pandhu JUMPS 47% in Week 2, Showing Extraordinarily Trend

Directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the rural sports drama is doing wonders at the Kollywood box office. After packing a solid punch of Rs 6.30 crore in its second week, the movie performed well on the weekdays by minting Rs 1.30 crore and 1.80 crore on its second Monday and second Tuesday, respectively.

Further, it took full benefit of the National Holiday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (Wednesday) where it grossed around Rs 3.25 crore, making it another big day. Seeing the trend at which Lubber Pandhu is performing, it is expected to earn Rs 1.20 crore on its second Thursday i.e. today.

The movie has seen a significant spike of around 47% in its second week over the first week, which proves its terrific hold at the ticket window. The movie collected around Rs 13.85 crore in its second week, while its first-week collection was Rs 9.50 crore. With its two-week solid hold, the movie has grossed Rs 23.35 crore in Tamil Nadu, which is an impressive figure for a small-budget regional movie.

Lubber Pandhu Approaches Closer To Rs 30 Crore Worldwide In Two Weeks Of Phenomenal Run

Besides its superlative hold in the domestic markets, the Harish Kalyan movie is showing good legs in International locations. However, it was released on a limited screen count overseas but later saw a significant increase in showcasing given its positive reception among the audience.

Lubber Pandhu is approaching the Rs 30 crore mark by the end of its second week at the worldwide box office which is a positive sign for a regional movie. It is expected to see another spike in its 3rd weekend and sail its ship to a favourable end.

However, the much-loved movie will face a major dent in showcasing after the upcoming Dussehra release- Vettaiyan starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier. However, the sports drama has the potential to stick to the reduced screens and attain a healthy figure by the end of its theatrical run.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Lubber Pandhu in Tamil Nadu Are As Under:

Day Tamil Gross Collections Week 1 Rs 9.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs 1.15 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 2.15 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 3.00 crore 2nd Monday Rs 1.30 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 1.80 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 3.25 crore 2nd Thursday Rs 1.20 crore (exp) Total Rs 23.35 crore Gross in 14 days

Watch Lubber Pandhu Trailer

About Lubber Pandhu

Lubber Pandhu is a Tamil-language sports drama. The movie tells the tale of two men, Gethu and Anbu, known for their rivalry in gully cricket, set against the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu. However, things take a dramatic turn when Anbu is revealed to be in a romantic relationship with Gethu’s daughter, further intensifying their animosity. The rest of the film focuses on the fate of Anbu’s love life and how both men’s skills and emotions are put to the ultimate test.

