Mahesh Babu celebrates Gukesh Dommaraju becoming chess world champion; calls him an ‘inspiration’ for many

As many celebrities congratulate chess grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju on becoming the world champion, superstar Mahesh Babu has also shared his heartfelt praise for the 18-year-old prodigy. In an Instagram story featuring Gukesh’s picture, the superstar described him as an inspiration for many.

In his post, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Congrats, Gukesh Dommaraju. Your hard work and dedication have made history and inspired countless young minds. This is a huge win for India!”

See the official post here:

With Gukesh Dommaraju attaining the prestigious world championship to his name, many top figures of society have issued praise for the actor. Earlier, celebrities like Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, and many more congratulated the young player.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kamal Haasan said, “History checkmated! Kudos to Gukesh Dommaraju for becoming the youngest world champion in chess history. India beams with pride! Overcoming the opponent’s advantageous white pieces in the final game speaks volumes of our champion's composure and fortitude.”

On the other hand, Mohanlal also penned a long note on the player’s success and said, “Your brilliance has rewritten history and made India proud. The youngest champion ever, a moment to cherish forever,” calling Gukesh’s win an “extraordinary triumph.”

Other than the mentioned figures in cinema, director SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Mammootty, and many more also congratulated the young player.

Moving ahead, Mahesh Babu is currently in the prep work for his upcoming movie, tentatively called SSMB29 or SSRMB. The movie, which is being helmed by SS Rajamouli after RRR, is said to be a “global feature” flick. The film is speculated to have Mahesh playing a character inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

Additionally, the upcoming flick is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 1000 crores and is to be released in 2 parts. With the shoot expected to go on floors in January 2025, the actor has taken on a heavily bearded look for the same.

Furthermore, Mahesh is also voicing the Telugu-dubbed version of the upcoming Hollywood musical film Mufasa: The Lion King. The film would have the superstar voicing the titular character.

