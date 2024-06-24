After the success of Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan are all set for their third theatrical collaboration. The duo has been discussing several ideas for a while now and are all set to take their next on floors from July 2024. According to sources close to the development, the film in question is an original script and is touted to be a hilarious entertainer.

Sreeleela to make her Hindi debut with Varun Dhawan

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan have locked Sreeleela to play the female lead in this comic caper. This yet untitled film, produced by Ramesh Taurani under TIPS Entertainment, will mark the Hindi Film debut of Sreeleela “Much like all David Dhawan comedies, this one is also a love triangle where the humour is a result of confusion in leading man’s life. The team has roped in Sreeleela to play Varun’s love interest in the film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that, David has written a high-on entertainment track to launch Sreeleela in Hindi markets.

“It’s a pakka-commercial entertainer and Sreeleela also feels that this would be the perfect launch pad for her in Hindi markets,” the source added. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Mrunal Thakur has come on board the comic entertainer to play the female lead alongside Varun. “Varun will be romancing both Mrunal and Sreeleela in the film. It’s a fun entertainer, on the lines of cinema that David Dhawan is known for. Varun also returns to his home turf. The makers have gone all out to pull off a fresh-casting coup bringing in Mrunal and Sreeleela on board alongside Varun,” the source added.

Advertisement

Varun, Mrunal and Sreeleela team up for David Dhawan's next

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the David Dhawan directorial features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela, and Maniesh Paul in key roles. The movie goes on floors by Mid-July and is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 2, 2024. Before the comic caper, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Baby John and Sunny Sansakari Ki Meenakumari. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar confirms Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa: “I will definitely direct these two films”