PICS: Kamal Haasan receives ‘carriers of love’ from Thug Life co-star Joju George ahead of Indian 2 release

Kamal Haasan is currently busy with last-minute promotions for his highly anticipated film Indian 2. Despite his hectic schedule, Ulaganayagan shared glimpses of himself and his Indian 2 co-stars meeting with Malayalam actor Joju George.

Alongside his upcoming vigilante justice film with S. Shankar, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for another highly anticipated flick, Thug Life, helmed by Maverick director Mani Ratnam. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Nassar, Joju George, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others.

Kamal Haasan had heart-to-heart chat with Thug Life co-star

In a recent Instagram post, the Vikram actor revealed that he, along with his Indian 2 co-star Siddharth, Bobby Simha, and Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram, met Joju George and had an intense conversation with the actor.

The social media post, featuring three slides, shows Kamal Haasan and the team receiving a generous amount of food from the host and narrating that, Ulagayangan penned a quirky note in the caption, writing, “Carriers of love from @jojugeorgeactorofficial”.

The other two slides showcased the Vishwaroopam actor having a chitchat with his Thug Life co-star, and the last one features a happily smiling photograph of all of them together.

Check out the post below:

Haasan was recently spotted in Hyderabad during a promotional event with his Indian 2 co-stars Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh. The superstar turned heads with his swagger and stylish appearance at the event.

Check out Kamal Haasan’s swagger below:

Meanwhile, Joju George had an accident during the shooting of Thug Life. Reportedly, while performing a stunt that required him to jump from a helicopter alongside Kamal and Nassar, he fractured his foot.

As per reports, despite the injury, Joju returned to the set with his foot in a cast and completed shooting his portion as scheduled.

Meanwhile, the actor has joined Karthik Subbaraj's next project with superstar Suriya, tentatively titled Suriya 44.

More about Indian 2

S. Shankar's Indian 2, a highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, marks the comeback of the iconic character Senapathay on the big screen. The multi-starrer action entertainer is slated to release on July 12.

