Thangalaan Hindi release date: Chiyaan Vikram's starrer to hit theaters on THIS day

After getting an amazing response in Tamil, Chiyaan Vikaram's latest blockbuster Thangalaan is set to release in Hindi on demand from exhibitors from northern territories.

The highly-anticipated period drama, helmed by Pa. Ranjith will hit the theatres on August 30. The exciting announcement was made this morning with a collaborative post between the film's director and Studio Green's official Instagram page. It is pertinent to mention that the makers dropped an intriguing new poster from the film.

Sharing the news, the makers wrote, "The Son of Gold Arrives in North India on August 30th(Sic) Prepare to experience the epic story of #Thangalaan."

Thangalaan opened up to great reviews and amazing fan reactions when it was released in theatres in South languages earlier on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. The action-adventure has emerged as a cinematic spectacle from the South. Thangalaan revolves around the real-life story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during its discovery by the British. Further, it delves into how the British exploited and looted these gold fields for their purposes.

With the response from the audience and film critics, the demand for the film in the North spiked. Hence after releasing Chiyaan Vikram's film in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, Thangalaan is now slated to hit theaters in Hindi on 30th August.

For the unversed, Thangalaan is directed by Pa. Ranjith and is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green and Neelam Productions. Besides Chiyaan Vikram, the film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles. The film's music is composed by talented actor, singer, and composer G.V. Prakash Kumar.

