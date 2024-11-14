Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shares rare glimpse of her kids Gautham and Sitara as she wishes them on Children's Day; ‘To my forever…’

The popular star Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, has been quite active on social media and is often seen sharing glimpses of her special moments with friends and family. From birthday wishes to vacation trips, her social media is nothing less than an album filled with moments she’s spending with her husband Mahesh Babu and their children, Gautam and Sitara. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture of her children and wish them a Happy Children’s Day with a special message.

Today, on the occasion of Children’s Day (14 November), the former actress, Namrata Shirodkar posted the latest photo of her children, wishing them a Happy Children's Day. She shared the photo with a heartfelt caption:

“To my forever little bundles of joy #HappyChildrensDay!

Keep shining!”

Reacting to her post, fans couldn’t keep calm and began adoring the beautiful bond between the brother and sister, showering them with love. One fan commented, “This brother and sister love,” while others filled the comments section with love emojis.

In the picture, the brother-sister duo is seen having a good time and laughing, seemingly entertained by something on the phone. Gautam is wearing a gray sweatshirt paired with light blue jeans, while Sitara is dressed in casual gray track pants and a black-and-white striped top.

From special birthday wishes to their amazing trips and moments, it’s clear that the mother-children trio is very close and enjoys spending most of their time together.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar both come from the South Indian entertainment industry. The couple, who have an age gap of four years, first met on the set of the film Vamsi. After five years of dating, they decided to get married in 2005. They tied the knot at JW Marriott in Mumbai, and a year later, they were blessed with a baby boy named Gautam. In 2012, the couple welcomed their baby girl, Sitara.

The family of four is often seen having a great time together, vacationing in different countries and celebrating each other’s successes. Seeing their beautiful bond, we can’t help but wish them a wonderful life and look forward to seeing more of their special moments.

