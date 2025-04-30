Thudarum Ending Explained: Climax of Mohanlal starrer will keep you on the edge of your seats

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, hit the big screens on April 25, 2025. The family thriller drama has been making quite a buzz at the box office and has become a successful venture both critically and commercially.

Thudarum focuses on the story of Shanmugham, fondly known as Benz, hailing from a quaint hill town in Ranni, Pathanamthitta. The man is devoted to his family, consisting of his wife Lalitha and their two children.

Benz leads a tranquil life, enjoying the simplicities and even holds his beloved black Ambassador Mark 1 close to his heart. Being charming and loved by many, the man lives with small family squabbles and heartwarming moments.

Following his trip from Chennai, he finds out that his beloved possession has been seized by police under the pretext of drugs being stored in it.

The man pleaded for his car to be released, but he faced arrogance from a power-abusing officer until a soon-to-retire superior officer, George (played by Prakash Varma), asked that it be released. The superior then asked Benz to transport him and two other officers to a nearby pre-wedding event, where the rest of the tale unfolded.

Spoiler Alert: Here’s how Mohanlal starrer ends

As Shanmugham aka Benz reluctantly goes on the car drive, the casual trip turns tense with the former being coerced into driving into a forest. Then and there, Benz realizes the cops were using his vehicle to transport a corpse and planned to bury it in the forest.

Shaken and distraught, the man returns home with the dead person’s wallet falling out. In shocking disbelief, Benz sees that the wallet belonged to his son, Pavi, realizing that he had helped the officers bury his own son.

Filled with raging fury, Benz decides to hunt down the police officers, finally leading him to George. It is then revealed that Pavi and George’s daughter, Mary, was in love, which led to Benz’s son being tortured and killed.

Benz finally kills George, avenging his son’s death, and faces trial. In conclusion, the former stands courageous as a father.

Watch the promo song Kondattam from Thudarum:

Thudarum’s team has unveiled a promo song from the film titled Kondattam, which is a treat for fans. The track highlights nostalgia from the Velmuruga song from Naran.

