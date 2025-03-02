Box Office: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 to aim for the biggest pre-release business for a Malayalam film?

Drishyam released in 2013 featured Mohanlal as the leading hero and was directed by Jeethu Joseph. It led to being one of the best and most iconic thrillers ever made in India garnering critical acclaim from all over the world. The team came back together for Drishyam 2 in 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a nationwide lockdown, the sequel released on Amazon Prime Video to stream for the subscribers.

Ever since Drishyam 2 has been released, fans across the nation have been waiting for Drishyam 3 to release which is said to be the final installment of the franchise. This wait is expected to end soon as Mohanlal and team officially announced Drishyam 3 on 20 February.

Biggest pre-release business for Drishyam 3?

Even with just an announcement made, Drishyam 3 has become one of the most awaited films ever of Mollywood. As per trade experts, the same hype could result in the film enjoying the biggest pre-release business ever for a Malayalam film.

There are several factors which stand behind this huge hype with the first one being the brand value of the franchise itself. Second one is the goodwill of Malayalam cinema as a whole in producing some of the finest thrillers ever made in India. These two factors when combined make up the major chunk of excitement for the film.

The biggest hype or the highest pre-release business of a Malayalam film is currently held by L2E: Empuraan, also starring Mohanlal alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, directed by Prithviraj himself. For Drishyam 3, this pre-release business would include both theatrical and non-theatrical rights, notably the remake rights to the different languages.

Advertisement

Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in the lead, directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Aashirvad cinemas. Are you excited to watch Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.