Meet Vijay Deverakonda’s heroine from Kingdom as team releases promo for song Hridayam Lopala

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom is slated to release on May 30, 2025. The spy thriller film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri has unveiled its first single promo titled Hridayam Lopala and revealed the heroine to be Bhagyashri Borse.

The romantic banger track was shared by Vijay Deverakonda via his social media handle. Sharing the same, the actor penned, “In the shadows of betrayal, In the pretence of a bond, There is tense attraction. From the world of #Kingdom. An Anirudh Ravichander Song that will become a non stop replayed favourite. #HridayamLopala.”

Advertisement

See the promo here:

For those who are unaware, Bhagyashri Borse is the actress who plays the main lead in Mr. Bachchan. She initially gained fame through a popular chocolate commercial, which paved the way for her entry into Indian cinema.

Bhagyashri Borse made her Bollywood debut in 2023, playing a lead role in the Divya Khosla Kumar-starrer Yaariyan 2. A remake of Bangalore Days, the film featured Borse in a minor role, portraying the character of Raaji Cariappa.

After her Bollywood appearance, the actress shifted her focus to Telugu cinema with the film Mr. Bachchan, starring Ravi Teja. She played the role of Jikki, earning acclaim from audiences despite the film's lackluster performance at the box office.

Later, Bhagyashri Borse made a special appearance in the movie Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Kabir Khan, the biopic is based on India's first Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar.

Moreover, the actress is set to appear in the lead role in the movie Kaantha, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, marking her Tamil cinema debut.

Advertisement

See Bhagyashri Borse's pictures:

Now, the actress is all set to take on a lead role in the film Kingdom, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The spy thriller is said to be a duology, with the first installment releasing this year.

The movie features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John. The film’s editing is done by Navin Nooli.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Ending Explained: Climax of Mohanlal starrer will keep you on the edge of your seats