Malavika Mohanan reveals feeling 'intimated' when she first met her Thangalaan co-star Chiyaan Vikram: 'I cannot imagine'

Malavika Mohanan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film titled Thangalaan. The movie directed by Pa Ranjith will feature Chiyaan Vikram as the main lead. Recently, the actress held a Q&A session on her X account, inviting fans to ask personal questions in anticipation of the film's release. During the session, she received a question about her first meeting with Vikram, to which the actress gave an engaging and detailed response.

Malavika Mohanan on meeting Chiyaan Vikram for the first time

A social media user asked Malavika Mohanan about her opinion on working with Chiyaan Vikram. The person wrote, "#AskMalavika Hi Mals...What was your impression about @chiyaan before you met him the first time and what is your opinion about THE CHIYAAN after shooting the entire film with him...?"

Responding to the question, Malavika revealed that she felt intimidated when she met Vikram for the first time. She wrote, "I was so intimated when I met him for the first time haha. And I was also feeling so awkward about making a fool of myself doing stunt sequences with him as it was my first time doing action. But he made me so incredibly comfortable. So so kind & giving as a co-actor he is. I CANNOT imagine having gone through this journey without him. What a man. Only love & respect for him."

Advertisement

All you need to know about Thangalaan

Thangalaan, an Indian-Tamil film starring Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, marks the first collaboration between the superstar and director Pa Ranjith. This historical action-fantasy film explores the history of the Kolar Gold Fields, delving into its origins and the lives of the people connected to it.

Produced by Neelam Productions and Studio Green, the film boasts a talented creative team with Kishor Kumar as the cinematographer, Selva RK as the editor, and GV Prakash composing the music. Thangalaan is set to hit theaters on August 15 and will be released in multiple languages.

Are you excited about Thangalaan, a film that promises high-octane and adventurous experience? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Malavika Mohanan opens up about suffering sunburns while shooting for Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan, says 'I visited at least....'