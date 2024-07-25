Thangalaan: Chiyaan Vikram film cleared with U/A certificate, set for Independence Day release

Thangalaan is set to hit theaters on August 15. Helmed by Pa Ranjith, this film has generated significant excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for its release. With all the buzz surrounding it, the film has now completed its censorship formalities and is preparing for its premiere in just a few weeks.

Thangaalan clears CBFC formalities

The film Thangalaan has been given a U/A certificate by the Censor Board, making it suitable for viewers of all age groups. Scheduled for release on August 15, the film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. The historical action drama, with a speculated runtime of approximately two hours and forty-three minutes, features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role.

Making the announcement, the makers wrote, "An ‘U’nearthing ‘A’dventure awaits us all with #Thangalaan. We’re Certified ‘UA’ #ThangalaanFromAug15."

Notably, Keerthy Suresh's Raghu Thatha and Ravi Teja’s Mr. Bachchan, among other films, are also set to release on the same date. This has sparked excitement among fans. Earlier, Pushpa 2 was scheduled to be released on Independence Day, August 15. However, the film was delayed until December.

All you need to know about Thangalaan

Thangalaan marks the debut collaboration of Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Parvathy, Malavika Mohanan, and Pasupathy, although their exact roles have not yet been revealed. This period-action drama dives into the history of the Kolar Gold Fields, shedding light on its origins and the people linked to it.

Produced by Neelam Productions and Studio Green, Thangalaan has a creative team comprising Kishor Kumar as the cinematographer, and Selva RK as the editor, with GV Prakash handling the music composition.

After wrapping up Thangalaan, Vikram will start filming Veera Dheera Sooran, directed by Arun Kumar. This new project also includes Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, and other prominent actors in key roles.

