Mammootty launches next movie with Gautham Vasudev Menon; cast and crew details underway

Megastar Mammootty who was last seen this year for the action flick Turbo is set to collaborate with director Gautham Vasudev Menon for the first time. In a recent inaugural function at Kochi, the actor has finally launched the much-awaited movie.

The film’s official cast and crew are still pending with actor Gokul Suresh likely to play a key role.

Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon team up for first time in latter’s Malayalam debut

The upcoming movie marks Gautham Vasudev Menon’s debut in Malayalam as a director and makes it his first collaboration with Megastar Mammootty. Though an official update about the film is still pending, the movie is rumored to be a thriller flick and is likely to release on Christmas this year.

The reports about Gautham Menon and Mammootty teaming up have been hitting the headlines for quite some time, with initial rumors about Nayanthara playing the lead. However, any development about the same is still unclear.

Moreover, the upcoming film also marks the 6th movie being bankrolled under Mammootty Kampany which has made films like Kaathal - The Core, Rorschach, and more to date.

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s work front

Gautham Vasudev Menon has been taking a rather different route in his filmography, playing more and more acting roles in various languages. The director-turned-actor was last seen playing a prominent part in the Tamil film Hit List.

Further ahead, the actor is also playing a key role in the much-awaited Nandamuri Balakrishna film, tentatively titled NBK109, directed by Bobby Kolli.

Besides, Gautham Vasudev Menon will also be seen reprising his role as Sunil Menon in director Vetrimaaran’s movie Viduthalai 2, starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. However, the director’s long-delayed film Dhruva Natchathiram is still pending as an unreleased movie with lingering legal and financial issues.

Mammootty’s next

Besides the upcoming movie with GVM, Mammootty is also set to don a stylish avatar for his movie Bazooka, directed by debutant Deeno Dennis. The film also has GVM playing a key role and is currently under post-production.

Moreover, several rumors are going around that the Megastar might be teaming up with Malik director Mahesh Narayanan for the film which would also have Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

