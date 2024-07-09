Turbo OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Mammootty starrer action comedy flick online

After a cameo appearance in the Jayaram starrer Abraham Ozler and playing the spine-chilling Kodumon Potti in Bramayugam, Megastar mammootty was most recently seen in the action comedy flick Turbo, directed by Vysakh and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

The film, which hit the silver screens on May 23rd, garnered widespread acclaim, especially for the intense action sequences. In the latest update, the film is gearing up for its OTT premiere via the streaming platform Sony LIV. The OTT platform took to it’s official social media to share a small trailer, along with the caption:

“Get ready to experience a new level of action with Mammootty’s new avatar as Turbo Jose. Stream Turbo on Sony LIV from August”

The exact date of the OTT debut has been kept under wraps. However, it is expected that the date will be revealed soon.

More about Turbo

Turbo marks the third collaboration between Mammootty and director Vysakh after Pokkiri Raja and its sequel Madhura Raja. The film, as mentioned earlier, is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who has previously directed Mammootty in Abraham Ozler.

The film follows the story of the eponymous character Turbo Jose, who is notorious for getting into petty fights. Once after a fight, he is forced to flee to Chennai, where he gets entangled with a large financial scam run by a businessman Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram. How Turbo Jose and his friends escape from Vetrivel forms the crux of the story.

The film features an ensemble cast including Shabareesh Varma, Anjana Jayaprakash, Bindu Panicker, Dileesh Pothan and more in crucial roles. Further, Kannada actor Raj B Shetty, and the Telugu actor Suneel made their Malayalam film debut with Turbo as well.

Apart from playing the titular role, Mammootty has also bankrolled the project under his production banner Mammootty Kampany. The music for the film has been composed by Christo Xavier of Bramayugam fame, while Vishnu Sharma cranked the camera for the film. Renowned editor Shameer Muhammed took care of the film’s editing.

Mammootty on the workfront

Mammootty will next be seen in the action thriller film Bazooka, helmed by debutant director Deeno Dennis. The film also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai and more in crucial roles. The film has been bankrolled by Yoodlee Films and Theatre of Dreams, and is expected to release later this year.