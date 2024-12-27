Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Thalapathy Vijay, Chiranjeevi and Mammootty pay tribute to former Prime Minister of India

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, passed away on December 26 while undergoing treatment for age-related medical conditions. He was 92. Following his demise, several celebrities, including Thalapathy Vijay, Chiranjeevi, and Mammootty, took to their social media handles to mourn his loss.

The Leo actor expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of the former PM and acknowledged that he was a leader who spoke less but achieved more. Vijay praised Manmohan Singh's unparalleled contributions to the Indian economy and his noble services to the nation.

"He led India with immense wisdom and integrity, who spoke less but did more. His unparalleled contribution to the Indian economy and other Nobel Services to the Nation will forever be cherished. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers and loved ones during this difficult time," wrote Thalapathy Vijay.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi expressed deep anguish over his passing and described him as one of India's greatest statesmen. He wrote, "I fondly cherish my interactions with him and the inspiration and wisdom I got from him forever. It is a tremendous loss to our country. My deepest condolences to his family and each of his numerous admirers."

Mammootty also paid tribute to the former PM of India and wrote, "RIP Dr. Manmohan Singh. Your wisdom, humility, and service to the nation will forever be remembered."

State chief ministers expressed their condolences over Manmohan Singh's passing. They described him as a respected economist and said his passing is a great loss to the nation. According to Hindustan Times, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah even announced a seven-day state mourning to honor him.

