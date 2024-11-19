Martin OTT release: When and where to watch Dhruva Sarja starrer action thriller online

Dhruva Sarja starrer action thriller movie Martin, which was released in theaters back on October 11, 2024, has made its way to the OTT platform. The film directed by AP Arjun was written by Dhruva’s uncle and actor Arjun Sarja, hitting the big screens for Dusshera.

Now, the movie is available for streaming online on Amazon Prime Video and Aha Video from November 19, 2024. Moreover, the movie is available in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on Prime and only in Telugu on Aha.

The official notification of the film’s online streaming was made via industry tracker Ramesh Bala through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

See the official post for Martin’s OTT release here:

The movie Martin follows the tale of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena, a navy officer who finds himself in Pakistan after losing his memories due to getting injected with some drugs. Losing his memories, the man becomes violently aggressive and is on a hunt to find out his true identity.

In the course of his search for himself, he also comes across his doppelganger called Martin. Unbeknownst to whether he is a friend or a foe, Martin has to set everything right, especially with his relationships, which also stand at a stake of being lost.

With Dhruva Sarja playing a dual role in the film, actors Vaibhavi Shandilya, Achyuth Kumar, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Chikkanna, Malavika Avinash, and many more in key roles. The movie, which is reported by Daily News and Analysis as being made on a Rs 150 crore budget, had incurred losses at release, tanking at the box office, and also received negative reviews from critics.

Check out the Martin trailer here:

The film’s musical tracks were composed by Mani Sharma, with KGF fame Ravi Basrur handling the background scores. Additionally, the satellite rights to the movie were bought by the Zee Network.

Moving ahead, Dhruva Sarja is next set to be seen in another action film called KD: The Devil. The film directed by Kiran Kumar, aka Prem, also features Sanjay Dutt in a key role with an additional cast list of Reeshma Nanaiah, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi.

