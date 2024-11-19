WATCH: Pushpa 2’s Sreeleela gets spotted at the airport, her new ride worth Rs 3 crores grabs attention

Sreeleela has been riding high on her successful career streak for quite some time now. The diva paired up with Allu Arjun in a peppy dance number from his upcoming film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, making quite the stir on the internet. She was recently spotted at the airport, and it was her new ride that turned heads.

In the video, Sreeleela can be seen exiting her four-wheeler, a swanky Range Rover in a unique golden shade. According to reports, the newest beast in her garage comes with a whopping price tag of Rs. 3 crores, a sheer epitome of luxury.

The diva looked uber cool, clad in an oversized black sweatshirt paired with distressed denims. A sleek ponytail and a pair of sunglasses amped up her look.

Watch the video here:

Whether you agree or not, Sreeleela has made a place in the hearts of cinema lovers as the newest sensation from down south. Her track record of bagging superhit films opposite some of the biggest names from Tollywood has already put her on par with the A-listers.

The diva’s latest project, a peppy dance track titled Kissik, is all set to enthrall audiences, where she will be shaking a leg with Allu Arjun. The first leaked glimpse of the same made rounds on social media a few days ago, packing excitement among fans.

Check out the glimpse here:

Clad in a sexy black outfit, the diva oozed glamor as she shared the screen space with Pushpa Raj, a.k.a. Allu Arjun.

Interestingly, Sreeleela was said to be contending with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor for this particular dance number in the Allu Arjun starrer. However, she was finalized by the makers once Shraddha backed out due to scheduling conflicts.

According to a report by Siasat, Sreeleela received a paycheck of Rs. 2 crore for the song in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

However, this amount is quite less than what Samantha Ruth Prabhu was offered—a sum of Rs. 5 crores for her performance of the song Oo Antava from the film’s prequel, Pushpa: The Rise.

On the work front, Sreeleela has several exciting projects lined up, including films like Mass Jathara, Robinhood, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

