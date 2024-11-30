Matka OTT release: When and where to watch Varun Tej Konidela’s period action thriller online

Varun Tej Konidela had recently hit the theaters on November 14, 2024, with his movie Matka. After a 21-day theatrical window, the period action thriller is all set to debut on OTT.

The movie directed by Karuna Kumar is now releasing on Amazon Prime Video on December 5, 2024. The film’s official release announcement was made by the streaming platform through a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) read, “risk, reward & gamble - MATKA Vasu is the ringmaster who rules them all. #MatkaOnPrime, December 5.”

See the official tweet for Matka’s OTT release here:

The movie Matka focuses on the story of Vasu, a man who tries to rise from the deep end of poverty and become prominent in the gambling game. Set in the years between 1958 and 1982 of Vishakapatanam, the movie showcases 24 years of the gambler’s life and how he turns himself into a gangster.

The movie is based on a real Matka gambler Ratan Khetri and the real-life incidents that happened in the Matka gambling world, which was also known as satta. The betting and lottery-type gambling originated before the Partition of India and was later marked illegal in India.

The film also portrayed Varun Tej in varying looks as he strove around the crime-filled world, even appearing with an aged look at the end. Besides Varun, the movie also had actors Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi as the leading ladies.

Other than them, the movie also had actors Saloni Aswani, Satyam Rajesh, P. Ravi Shankar, Kishore, Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, and more in key roles. Despite being lauded for Varun’s performance in the film, the movie received mixed reviews from critics for its narration and eventually tanked at the box office.

The 14th film venture of Varun Tej was musically composed by GV Prakash Kumar with the movie released in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Furthermore, Varun Tej is likely to next appear in a movie directed by Krishnarjuna Yudham fame Merlapaka Gandhi. However, as per a report by 123 Telugu, the box office debacle of Matka has rendered the film’s producer to back out from the project, but this has not received an official confirmation yet.

