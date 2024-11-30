Amaran OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan’s biographical war drama online

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran has been one of the biggest hits at the box office lately. The biographical action war film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy has ended its superbly successful theatrical run, having earned crores with its worldwide collections. While there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the film’s OTT release for quite some time now, the official announcement of the same has finally been made.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Netflix announced itself to be the official streaming platform for Amaran. The film will release digitally on December 5 and will be available for viewing in a number of languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Amaran's successful stint on the silver screen has been the main reason behind its delayed OTT release, only after the completion of five weeks in theaters. This was the first film for which Netflix had extended a delay, despite its theatrical run having completed.

As per box office records, Amaran had grossed close to Rs. 250 crore worldwide, with an additional earning of Rs. 78 crore internationally. It finally reached the Rs. 300 cr mark worldwide, becoming the seventh highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time.

For the unversed, the film is based on the real-life story of the martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The former had sacrificed his life for the country during an anti-terrorist operation.

The story of the late Major has also been adapted from the book titled India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial has received wide acclaim from fans and critics alike, who have appreciated every minute aspect of the film to the highest extent.

The film recently hit a roadblock when a student filed a case against the makers for allegedly infringing her personal credentials.

The person highlighted how her phone number was used in one of the scenes of the film featuring Sai Pallavi, leading it to be infringed upon by people who mistook it to be the real phone number of the actress.

A legal notice was also sent to the makers, while the student demanded a compensation of Rs. 1.1 crore in this regard.

Besides SK and Sai Pallavi, the film also starred talented actors such as Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, and Shreekumar Ganesh in important roles.

