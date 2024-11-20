Meenakshi Chaudhary to tie the knot with Nagarjuna's nephew Sushanth Anumolu? Lucky Baskhar actress breaks silence

Meenakshi Chaudhary's personal life has become the talk of the town ever since rumors about her wedding surfaced online. Speculation suggested that the actress was set to marry Sushanth Anumolu, Nagarjuna's nephew, and Naga Chaitanya's cousin. However, during the promotion of Mechanic Rocky, Meenakshi addressed the rumors and offered a clarification.

The Lucky Baskhar actress said, as quoted by Gulte, "It is a rumor, and I am not getting married. I don’t know why these rumors come up. One day, I read that I am a part of Salaar, and another day, I read that I am a part of Vishwambhara." Meenakshi further added, "I am single currently but not ready to mingle."

For those unaware, the Matka actress made her Telugu film debut with Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu in 2021. Meenakshi shared screen space with Sushanth Anumolu in the film. Interestingly, the two were never romantically linked during its shoot. The rumors about their relationship surfaced online recently. However, Meenakshi has put an end to the speculations by offering a clear clarification.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi rose to fame after appearing in Khiladi alongside Ravi Teja. She also starred in the crime thriller film titled HIT: The Second Case with Adivi Sesh. She has also worked alongside Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas' directorial movie Guntur Kaaram.

Advertisement

This year, the actress has been quite active with her back-to-back projects. In September, she shared the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in The Greatest of All Time. Meenakshi played the actor's love interest in the movie.

Following the success of The GOAT, she worked with Dulquer Salmaan in Lucky Baskhar. The film turned out to be a massive hit in theaters and kept the cash registers ringing.

Next, she featured alongside Varun Tej Konidela in Matka. The movie received mixed reviews despite its unique storyline. Now, the actress is all set for her upcoming project titled Mechanic Rocky.

Meenakshi Chaudhary will star opposite Vishwak Sen in the film. Directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, the movie will hit the big screens on November 22.

ALSO READ: Who is Meenaakshi Chaudhary? Meet The GOAT actress who is all set to star opposite Thalapathy Vijay